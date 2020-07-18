Another death, 21 new cases in Hassan

Hassan

18 July 2020 00:45 IST

One person died of COVID-19 and 21 more cases of the infection were reported in Hassan district on Friday. With this, the total number of deaths due to the infection rose to 25.

A 50-year-old man from Hassan taluk was admitted to a hospital on July 6. He had diabetes and kidney-related issues. He was shifted to the ICU on Thursday as he had developed complications. He died on Friday morning, said K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer.

With the new 21 cases reported on the day, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 792 in the district. Among them, 529 have been discharged.

