Another COVID-19 death in Ballari

An 85-year-old woman, a resident of Kappagal Road in Ballari city, succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

She was admitted to Vijaynagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), a designated COVID-19 hospital, on 17.06.2020 at 1.29 pm and was suffering from other co-morbidities. She died on 22.06.2020 at 7:00 am. Her swab test report turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul said that the patient suffered acute kidney failure, septic shock, right lower lobe pneumonia and acute respiratory shock.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district rose to four. As on Monday, the district reported 442 cases including 112 people discharged from the hospital after recovery. There were 327 active cases.