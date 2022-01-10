Another cluster outbreak, 309 new cases in Mysuru

MYSURU

10 January 2022 20:21 IST

20 tested positive out of 165 swab samples

Another cluster outbreak has been reported in Mysuru city where 20 persons tested positive on Monday. The district reported 309 cases and one death due to COVID-19 on Monday.

As many as 26 cases in the 0-17 age group were reported with 17 cases alone in the 11-17 age group, all confined to Mysuru city.

The test positivity rate stood at 5.36 per cent on Monday with 5,760 tests. With 22 discharges on Monday, the recovery rate stood at 7.12 per cent and the death rate stood at 0.32 percent in view of one death. The active cases rose to 1,338 with surging new infections.

In the cluster case reported at Note Mudran Nagar, 20 tested positive out of 165 swab samples.

Out of 309 cases, 235 are in Mysuru city and 19 in Mysuru taluk. T Narsipur and Hunsur reported 20 and 12 cases respectively while other taluks reported cases in single-digit.

Mysuru city has 1,031 active cases while the live cases crossed 100 in T. Narsipur which had a couple of cluster outbreaks recently.

The active cases in other places are – H.D. Kote 6, Hunsur 24, K.R. Nagar 27, Mysuru taluk 74, Nanjangud 31, Periyapatna 19, Sargur 3 and Saligrama 15.

The number of admissions in government hospitals rose to 115 and 42 in private hospitals on Monday in view of surging numbers. As many as 1,181 are in home isolation. Three-digit cases have been reported in Mysuru consistently since the past few days.