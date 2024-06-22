Another cheating case against CID Superintendent

A month after a 46-year-old section Superintendent of Criminal Investigation Department was arrested in a job racket case by the Vijayanagar police, another cheating case has been filed against her at High Grounds police station on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint by Saroja, a homemaker from Dharwad, the High Grounds police registered a cheating and criminal intimidation case against the accused Anitha B.N. on Wednesday.

The accused, according to the complainant, was introduced through a common friend offering the inspector’s job in the Income Tax Department. The complainant’s son had applied for the job in April 2023 and even appeared for the exam. The accused, claiming to have high-level contacts, promised him a job and demanded ₹50 lakh. The victim allegedly gave her ₹30.5 lakh on different dates, including ₹15 lakh cash at her office cabin in July last year. The victim asked her to give an agreement for the money paid, for which Anitha had given her a cheque from her bank account as surety.

The cheating came to light when Saroja asked her for the appointment letter and Anitha offered evasive replies stating that the matter was under progress and would be completed in a few days and later started threatening the complainant.

Saroja learned about Anitha’s arrest through the media and approached the police. The police have now asked the complainant to provide additional details pertaining to the case.

Meanwhile, Anitha, who was arrested in May, is out on bail and said to be absconding. Efforts are on to track her down, a police officer said.

In May this year, the Vijaya Nagar police had arrested Anitha and her associate for allegedly collecting crores of rupees from job aspirants claiming to have high-level contacts in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). As many as six people filed complaints against the accused.

The police had arrested Anitha and her associate Ramachandra Bhat, based on the complaint by Sunil, a resident of Chikkamagaluru. Sunil alleged that he was duped of ₹40 lakh and promised the assistant engineer position in the Public Works Department through recruitment conducted by KPSC.

