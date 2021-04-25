Another case of illegal sale of Remdesivir uncovered

The Drugs Control Department, which is working with the Central Crime Branch police in its drive against the black marketeering of Remdesivir, busted yet another racket where a private hospital in Varthur allegedly purchased vials illegally to treat patients.

Acting on a complaint filed by Harish A.R., Drug Inspector, the Varthur police on Saturday registered an FIR against Thrivikram Reddy, Managing Director of Sahasra Hospital. He has been booked for cheating and also under various sections of the Drug Control Act.

While on an inspection of the hospital, Mr. Harish requested the hospital for purchase details of the injections and also the patients’ case details. “The hospital staff failed to produce the files. In his complaint, Mr. Harish said he suspects that the hospital had purchased the injections in black market to make profits illegally and sought a detailed investigation to ascertain the source of drugs,” said a police officer.

Earlier on April 19, health officer of Hoskote taluk Umesh T., conducted an inspection along with the Tahsildar at MVJ Hospital and found that in the store room, Remdesivir injections vials were not tallying with the actual stock and purchase bills.

In another case, the CCB caught a pharmacy employee and his assistant selling Remdesivir injections to customers for ₹20,000 in Kothanur on Thursday.