Another BMTC bus driver assaulted in Bengaluru 

In yet another case of violence against Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation staff, a bus driver was assaulted by a motorist on J.C. Road on Wednesday, November 20. The incident occurred around 5.40 p.m. near a traffic signal on Nrupathunga Road, and a complaint has been registered at Halasuru Gate police station.

The driver, identified as Kushal Kumar, was operating a bus on the Majestic-C.K. Palya route when the assailant, Mohamed Faizal, allegedly began hurling abuses at him. According to the complaint, Mr. Faizal then boarded the bus and physically assaulted Kumar. Another motorist also reportedly verbally abused Mr Kumar during the altercation.

Police suspect the incident stemmed from road rage, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

This is the sixth reported attack on BMTC staff since October 1, highlighting an alarming trend of aggression on Bengaluru’s roads.