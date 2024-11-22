 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Another BMTC bus driver assaulted in Bengaluru 

Published - November 22, 2024 06:36 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

Representational image.

In yet another case of violence against Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation staff, a bus driver was assaulted by a motorist on J.C. Road on Wednesday, November 20. The incident occurred around 5.40 p.m. near a traffic signal on Nrupathunga Road, and a complaint has been registered at Halasuru Gate police station.

The driver, identified as Kushal Kumar, was operating a bus on the Majestic-C.K. Palya route when the assailant, Mohamed Faizal, allegedly began hurling abuses at him. According to the complaint, Mr. Faizal then boarded the bus and physically assaulted Kumar. Another motorist also reportedly verbally abused Mr Kumar during the altercation.

Police suspect the incident stemmed from road rage, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

This is the sixth reported attack on BMTC staff since October 1, highlighting an alarming trend of aggression on Bengaluru’s roads.

PAST INCIDENTS
November 12: S.J. Park police arrest a 32-year-old mechanic for assaulting a BMTC bus driver at busy Corporation Circle
November 10: Byatarayanapura police arrest a 36-year-old carpenter for assaulting a bus driver at Hale Guddadahalli junction on Mysuru Road
On October 26: Two bikers assault a BMTC conductor and a contract driver on Tannery Road
October 24: A passenger attacks a conductor over a trivial dispute
October 1: A conductor stabbed by a passenger for asking him to move from the footboard.

Published - November 22, 2024 06:36 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.