Another BJP ticket fraud surfaces from Vijayanagara district

October 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Even before the BJP ticket fraud involving Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura and others could fade away from public memory, another similar scam has come to light from Hagaribommanahalli in Vijayanagara district.

Following a complaint lodged by C. Shivamurthy, a retired Assistant Executive Engineer of Public Works Department, the Kottur police have registered an FIR against Revanasiddappa, 55, and Shekhar N.P., 45, under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention).

As per the complaint, Revanasiddappa, a BJP leader from Benakanahalli village in Kottur taluk of Vijayanagara district, approached the complainant at the latter’s residence in Kottur and showed him his photos with some State BJP leaders to make the complainant believe that he had good connections in the State unit of BJP. The accused also assured the complaint of getting BJP ticket for Hagaribommanahalli constituency (reserved for Scheduled Castes) for him to contest the Assembly Elections.

Revanasiddappa then took Mr. Shivamurthy to a hotel in Bengaluru and introduced him to Shekhar, another BJP leader from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada. Both Revanasiddappa and Shekhar assured Shivamurthy of getting him ticket for money. Mr. Shivamurthy alleged that the accused took ₹2.03 crore between October 9, 2022, and April 30, 2023, from him on the promise of ticket.

“We have received a complaint. The investigation is on and we are tracking the accused,” Shrihari Babu B.L., Superintendent of Police, Vijayanagara told The Hindu.

