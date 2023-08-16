HamberMenu
Another attraction awaits tourists in Mysuru

August 16, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A steam locomotive that was operated between Bengaluru and Bangarpet from 1926 to 1983 has found a place in Mysuru so that its splendor could be glanced over.

Manufactured in London, the vintage locomotive will be another attraction for tourists visiting Mysuru as it will be soon unveiled for visitors at the Central Workshop, South Western Railway, Mysuru south in Ashokapuram here. The heritage locomotive has already been put up near the entrance gate for the display.

The steam loco ES-507 was manufactured in 1926 and the same year it was bought by the then Mysuru State Railways for ₹1,65,865. The loco used to haul six narrow gauge coaches and its services were discontinued in 1983 after serving the railways for 63 years, a note from the railway workshop said.

The loco was built with the capacity to carry over four tonnes of coal and nearly 5,490 litres of water.

The beautification of the workshop entrance was underway, and the works are expected to be done soon. Thereafter, a formal inauguration will take place.

Senior workshop officials led by Chief Workshop Manager O.P. Shaw inspected the works and the arrangements done for the display of the steam locomotive.

The display will get a special illumination so that it could be watched from a distance. The surrounding of the main entrance was also getting a facelift.

