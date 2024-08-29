Another accused in Renukaswamy murder case shifted to Dharwad prison

Dhanraj, one of those accused of killing Renukaswamy, was shifted to the Central Prison in Dharwad on Thursday.

He is said to be an associate of actor Darshan and is facing allegations of violating the jail manual rules in Bengaluru.

Officers from the Department of Prisons brought Dhanraj from Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru to Dharwad.

Officers at the Central Prison examined the contents of a bag that Dhanraj was carrying. He was then shifted to a barrack. All security arrangements were made.

