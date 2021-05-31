Another academic year begins, but no plan in place for Karnataka government school students

With the current academic year likely to be disrupted by the third wave of COVID-19 infection — where children are feared to be at risk — schools are unlikely to resume classes on campus till the end of the year.

While private school managements started online classes last week, the same cannot be said for government schools. The State has yet to chalk out a concrete learning plan for government school students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The government had decided to form an expert committee to frame guidelines for the 2021-22 academic year, and alternative teaching modules for both online and offline classes. However, sources in the department said that the State government is yet to finalise the members on the committee.

During the 2020-2021 academic year, a handful of government schools, on their own initiative, conducted online classes for their students. However, the majority were unable to devise any plan to conduct online classes as students did not have access to laptops or stable internet connectivity and power supply, especially in rural areas. Even among the government school students that started online classes, a large number of students were unable to attend them.

A government school headmaster in Bengaluru North said, “Even though we tried to conduct online classes, many students did not have access to smartphones or laptops. We had a daily attendance of less than 40% every day. During the 2020-2021 academic year, the only time students were able to grasp concepts was when the Vidyagama programme was conducted between July and October 2020.”

The Vidyagama programme was launched so that government school students could attend classes in small groups in open spaces in their neighbourhoods. The programme was stopped as there were allegations that students and teachers contracted COVID-19 while attending these classes.

Karnataka Primary School Teachers' Association president Basavaraj Gurikar said that it was not feasible to conduct online classes for government school students. “Alternative arrangements must be made for students enrolled kkn government schools as many of them do not have access to gadgets as well as the internet. There is a need to devise ways in which students can benefit academically,” he said.

Niranjanaradhya V.P., a senior fellow at the Centre for Child and Law, National Law School of India University, suggested education officials draw up plans for different scenarios. “Rather than waking up late in the academic year, the government should consider reopening classes in a phased manner with very few students attending classes every few months,” he said.

When contacted an official with the Department of Public Instruction said they are yet to take a call on the learning strategies for this academic year.

Many parents, especially in urban areas, have urged the government to adopt a blended teaching approach. “Whenever possible, schools can conduct classes taking all the precautions possible, as well as give worksheets and study material that students can work on during their free time,” said Radha S. a domestic worker whose daughter is enrolled in a government school in Bengaluru.