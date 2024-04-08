Annual sports, cultural and innovation festival concludes at Central University

April 08, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

“Events like Ankur are platforms to bring out the talent hidden in students. Along with curricular activities, students have to develop interest in extra-curricular activities. You have to develop model personality and for that you have to follow the successful role model personalities in your life. To be successful, one has to have self-confidence, sincerity, ability to work hard and patience,” said the former Vice-Chancellor, Karnatak University, Dharwad, Promod B. Ghai.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the annual sports, cultural and innovation festival, ANKUR-2024, at Central University of Karnataka near Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Central University Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayan, who presided over the event, said that winning and losing is not important but participation is.

“Participation in such events helps develop your all-round personality. When you go out of the campus, you will face a lot of challenges. This is the real-life examination you are going to face. Just reading books, writing examination is not enough. You have to prepare yourself to face real challenges. Hence, you have to participate in every such event. You should not become too much excited when you win and get depressed when you lose. You have to take these as learning lessons and make yourself stronger. I congratulate all of you for participating enthusiastically in all the events and making them successful,” he said.

Central University Registrar R.R. Biradar said that sports is a fast-growing industry which annually contributes ₹15,766 crore to India’s GDP.

“Sports industry is growing at a rate of 11% which is more than GDP growth rate. Indian sports goods manufacturing industry has exported U.S. $ 3.6 billion in 2003 and it will reach U.S. $ 6.9 billion by 2027. India is earning huge foreign exchange from this industry. Today, employment opportunity depends not only on hard skills (classroom learning) but also soft skills (learnt through such activities) like organising, leadership, communication and interpersonal skills. Our university has built a lot of infrastructure for both indoor and outdoor games and students should make use of it and shape their personality,” he said.

Asad Ali from Electronics and Communication won the first prize in agriculture innovation. Raviraj from Electrical Engineering won the first prize in the pure science category. G. Kavya from the Department of Business Studies won the first prize in the social science category.

School of Business Studies won the overall championship in the sports category. In the cultural events, School of Social and Behavioural Science won the overall championship.

