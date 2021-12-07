Annual painting event goes online

Mysuru

07 December 2021 17:51 IST

After holding its first 12 seasons offline, Colorathon, which seeks to rekindle the joy of painting among the youngsters, has shifted online, inviting entries from all over the country.

A statement from the organisers said they were expecting a participation of more than one lakh persons for the contest, which began on Children’s Day on November 14 and will continue till December 15.

An app developed by the organisers – Kidschaupal – will help the participants submit their entries free. The app can be downloaded from App Store as well as Google Play. For online registration, interested persons can log on to www.kidschaupal.com/talentbox/colorothon

“The event offers an escape for children and teenagers from monotonous routine of academics”, the statement said adding that “Colorathon - Draw your imagination” seeks to capture one’s imagination on paper as creatively as possible.

The participants have been categorised into three segments – LKG to 2nd Grade, 3rd Grade to 7th Grade, 8th Grade to 12th Grade. The mode of submission is on any A3/A4 drawing sheet or canvas. An e-certificate will be given for every submission.

Fifteen best paintings – five in each category – will be chosen by a panel of judges for reward. While the top 300 paintings will be donated to Colorathon’s charity partner, the top 200 paintings in each category will be available for purchase on shop.kidschaupal.com for the young talents to become entrepreneurs, the statement added.

A 15-year-old multi-talented artist, Tisya Singh, who has been chosen as the brand ambassador of Kidschaupal, will be the face of Colorathon this year. “Our vision is to see Indians from all over the country take part in painting…”, said Kishore Joseph, Founder Trustee of Colorathon, in the statement.