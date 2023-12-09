Annual Kadalekayi Parishe starts tomorrow

December 09, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The annual historic Kadalekayi Parishe (groundnut fair) near Dodda Basavanagudi Temple will start on Monday and will go on for three days till Wednesday.

Transport Minister and senior city MLA Ramalinga Reddy said that all efforts were being made to keep the festival plastic-free. “Parishege Banni, Kaicheela Tanni”, (Come to fair, bring a cloth bag) is the slogan this time, he said. “Usually, people tend to use nearly 3 lakh plastic bags in the three days of the fair. This time we want to make it plastic free. Several organisations have also come forward to distribute free cloth bags at the fair,” he said.

Sandhya Narayan, a member of Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT), said they were working on waste segregation and ensuring making the fair plastic-free.

Preparations have already begun and several groundnut vendors and other assorted items have already begun setting up their stalls on Bull Temple Road.

Prasanth, hailing from Tamil Nadu, said while his family had been participating in the fair for many years now, this was his first time and was excited to see large crowds for the fair. “Yes, we come here to sell groundnuts, but more importantly to keep this great tradition alive,” he said. Another vendor from Dharmapuri said that they wait all year for the groundnut fair which he said was very unique and happens nowhere else.

Kritika, a techie from the city, said she has been participating in the annual fair for years now. “The vibe is better during the night when the road is decorated with lights and is packed with people. This is the only time you will experience a village fair in South Bengaluru,” she said.

