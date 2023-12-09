HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual Kadalekayi Parishe starts tomorrow

Efforts are being made to keep the festival plastic-free

December 09, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Street vendors selling groundnuts to customers in Bengaluru.

Street vendors selling groundnuts to customers in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

The annual historic Kadalekayi Parishe (groundnut fair) near Dodda Basavanagudi Temple will start on Monday and will go on for three days till Wednesday. 

Transport Minister and senior city MLA Ramalinga Reddy said that all efforts were being made to keep the festival plastic-free. “Parishege Banni, Kaicheela Tanni”, (Come to fair, bring a cloth bag) is the slogan this time, he said. “Usually, people tend to use nearly 3 lakh plastic bags in the three days of the fair. This time we want to make it plastic free. Several organisations have also come forward to distribute free cloth bags at the fair,” he said.

Sandhya Narayan, a member of Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT), said they were working on waste segregation and ensuring making the fair plastic-free. 

Preparations have already begun and several groundnut vendors and other assorted items have already begun setting up their stalls on Bull Temple Road. 

Prasanth, hailing from Tamil Nadu, said while his family had been participating in the fair for many years now, this was his first time and was excited to see large crowds for the fair. “Yes, we come here to sell groundnuts, but more importantly to keep this great tradition alive,” he said. Another vendor from Dharmapuri said that they wait all year for the groundnut fair which he said was very unique and happens nowhere else. 

Kritika, a techie from the city, said she has been participating in the annual fair for years now. “The vibe is better during the night when the road is decorated with lights and is packed with people. This is the only time you will experience a village fair in South Bengaluru,” she said. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / plastic pollution / plastics / environmental issues / waste management and pollution control / waste management / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.