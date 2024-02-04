Annual Jathra Mahothsava at Suttur from Feb. 6 to 11

February 04, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The annual Suttur Jathra Mahothsava of Adijagadguru Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Swami to be held from February 6 to 11 at Suttur will feature a range of spiritual, educational and cultural activities.

The six-day event organised in commemoration of Adijagadguru, who established the Mutt at Suttur on the banks of river Kapila, is expected to be attended by not only thousands of people, but also by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers in his Cabinet, MPs, MLAs, dignitaries, and seers from various religious Mutts.

The Jathra Mahotsav will start on February 6 with the inauguration of Exhibition, Agriculture Fair, Health Camp, Cultural Fair and Boating.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Exhibition to be inaugurated by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa will showcase a variety of handlooms, textiles, handicrafts, and household items manufactured by self-help groups, besides industrial products, the Agriculture Fair to be inaugurated by Minister for Textiles Shivananda Patil will give the visitors an opportunity to see a variety of crops grown using drip and sprinkler irrigation methods.

The Health Camp to be inaugurated by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will offer a free health check up on all the six days of the Jathra Mahotsava, a special cancer screening camp is organised from February 6 to 10 to raise awareness about the disease.

While the Cultural Fair to be inaugurated by Minister for Primary Education Madhu Bangarappa will feature cultural programmes by students of JSS institutions, the boating activities will be inaugurated by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivasa Poojary.

A mass marriage programme scheduled for February 7 will be inaugurated by Mr. Siddaramaiah in the presence of a host of his Ministerial colleagues including H.C. Mahadevappa, K.J. George, S.S. Mallikarjun, Priyank Kharge, and Mankala Vaidya.

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna is scheduled to inaugurate the State-level Bhajana Mela in the presence of Home Minister G. Parameshwar on February 7. Minister for Youth Services and Sports B. Nagendra will inaugurate the Indigenous Games and Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar will inaugurate the Sobane Pada and Rangoli competition on the same day.

While Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh will inaugurate a cattle fair on February 8, Minister for Law H.K. Patil will inaugurate a drawing competition and Minister for Planning D. Sudhakar will inaugurate a kite competition on the same day.

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Usage of Water In Agriculture’ on February 9 while Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan will inaugurate the wrestling competition on the same day in the afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.