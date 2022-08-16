Walkers see red after Lalbagh turns dump yard, call annual flower show an assault on the garden

According to walkers who have been visiting the garden for close to 30 years, neither the horticulture department, the hawkers nor the public seem to have any respect for the city’s heritage

Lalbagh Botanical Garden looked like a dump yard with rubbish strewn all over the lawns, walkways, pathways, lakeside and every nook and corner of the 240-acre heritage garden. | Photo Credit: Mini Tejaswi

A hawker said he had received no instruction whatsoever from the authority on where to deposit the waste, and therefore, he too had left the garbage out in the open. | Photo Credit: Mini Tejaswi

According to walkers who have been visiting the garden for close to 30 years, neither the horticulture department, the hawkers nor the public seem to have any respect for the city’s heritage

A day after the Independence Day flower show, Lalbagh Botanical Garden, the city’s face for over two centuries, looked like a garbage dump yard with rubbish strewn all over the lawns, walkways, pathways, lakeside and every nook and corner of the 240 acres of the heritage garden.

On Tuesday morning, walkers at the garden were welcomed by piles of plastic/paper plates, glasses and cups, empty tins of aerated drinks, plastic water bottles, prohibited polythene bags, food waste etc.

“I have been a regular walker in Lalbagh for the last 30 years and garbage is a ritual after every flower show. But I’ve not seen so much garbage, so ruthlessly thrown all over, ever before. I looked hard to find a clean patch to walk on but in vain. The authority seems to be letting our prestigious legacy perish,’‘ wondered Ganesh V, a Basavanagudi resident.

The Horticulture Department had allowed vendors of all kinds inside the garden premises during the flower show. These vendors not only destroyed the area they were allotted but also left a pile of trash as the show ended on Monday.

“The department should have given these vendors clear instructions on how to manage, pack and deposit their waste responsibly before they left the garden. What an assault on the garden these flower shows are, we are so saddened to see its condition. The garden takes many months to recover after each of these shows,’‘ lamented Bhaskar and Vani, a couple who have been walking in Lal Bagh for over 30 years now.

According to Vijayalakshmi P, an artist who frequents Lalbagh for her daily morning walks, nobody — neither the department, hawkers nor the public seem to have any respect for the city’s heritage.

“It is obvious that some people have strange ideas about independence and freedom. For them, it is about freedom and independence to ruin a public property like Lalbagh,’‘ she said.

Homemaker Sapna Kunj, another walker, said, “It is not a big deal for the Horticulture Department to install cameras and fine each and every visitor who throws rubbish and harms the garden. But sadly, the department itself is not aware they are dealing with a delicate and fragile property like a heritage garden.’‘

Garbage dumped in and around Lalbagh after the heavy turnout over the weekend to witness annual flower show at Lalbagh on Independance Day in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Mini Tejeswi

Even by 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, there were no signs of cleaning up the mess. The only person who took some initiative was 87-year-old Muniyamma who lives in the city’s Siddapura neighbourhood, and ekes out a living by gathering empty tin bottles from the trash.

One of the corn hawkers, who was still dismantling his tiny kiosk, said he had received no instruction whatsoever from the authority on where to deposit the waste, and therefore, he too had left his garbage out in the open.