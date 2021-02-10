Annual fair of Murugha Mutt to begin tomorrow

It will conclude on February 16

A series of religious and cultural programmes will be held as part of the annual Murugha Mutt Jatre (fair), which will begin from Friday. Seer of Murugha Mutt Mallikarjun Swami told presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday that during the annual jatre, held in memory of Murughendra Mahashivayogi, various programmes would be held on the mutt premises and the Car festival will be held on February 16.

The seer said that the programmes had been organised with focus on Sharana literature and various scholars are scheduled to deliver talks. Heads of Lingayat mutts and religious institutions and political leaders from across the State are expected to take part, he said.

He said that the Sri Mrutyunjaya Mahant Award would be conferred on Siddarama Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt by Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Brihan Mutt, Chitradurga on February 15 at 6.30 p.m. and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be the chief guest.

The jatra mahotsava will conclude on February 16 with a rathotsava at 4 p.m. in the presence of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.