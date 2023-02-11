ADVERTISEMENT

Annual fair of Hedigimadra village on Tuesday

February 11, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The annual fair of the mutt of Sri Sadguru Shanta Shivayogi swami of Hedigimadra village in Yadgir district will be held on February 14, Shanta Mallikarjun Swamy of mutt has said.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, he said that the rathotsav of the temple will also be held on the same day and Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy will launch the rathotsav.

The religious programmes will be held in the evening and former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy and MLA Sharanabasappagowda Darshanapur will inaugurate while seers of various mutts will preside over the function.

He said that schoolchildren will be performing cultural programmes at night and wrestling competitions will be organised the whole night on the same day.

