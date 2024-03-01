March 01, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The annual examination for 2nd PUC students began in 1,124 examination centres across Karnataka on March 1. On day one, students appeared for Kannada and Arabic exams from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

The State Government has decided to conduct three annual examinations for 2nd PUC students from this year. A total of 6,98,624 students — 3,30,644 boys and 3,67,980 girls — from 5,912 PU colleges have enrolled for the exams.

To avoid malpractice, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is conducting this exam under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. KSEAB has appointed 2,500 special invigilation squads, 64 district squads, and 525 taluk squads to enable smooth conduct of examinations. A radius of 200 metres around examination centres have been declared as prohibited areas when the examinations are in progress.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), and other public transport corporations are offering free bus service to 2nd PUC students.