GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual exams for II PUC students begin in 1,124 centres across Karnataka

On day one, students appeared for Kannada and Arabic exams from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

March 01, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
2nd PUC students preparing for their first exam, at Canara College in Mangaluru, on March 1, 2024.

2nd PUC students preparing for their first exam, at Canara College in Mangaluru, on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The annual examination for 2nd PUC students began in 1,124 examination centres across Karnataka on March 1. On day one, students appeared for Kannada and Arabic exams from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

The State Government has decided to conduct three annual examinations for 2nd PUC students from this year. A total of 6,98,624 students — 3,30,644 boys and 3,67,980 girls — from 5,912 PU colleges have enrolled for the exams.

To avoid malpractice, the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is conducting this exam under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. KSEAB has appointed 2,500 special invigilation squads, 64 district squads, and 525 taluk squads to enable smooth conduct of examinations. A radius of 200 metres around examination centres have been declared as prohibited areas when the examinations are in progress.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), and other public transport corporations are offering free bus service to 2nd PUC students.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / test/examination

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.