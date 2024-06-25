Anniversary of Emergency: BJP leaders honour K. Narahari

On the occasion of the anniversary of enforcing of Emergency on the country, a delegation of BJP leaders led by Tamil Nadu BJP State President K. Annamalai visited the residence of veteran leader K. Narahari, who had fought against emergency, in Bengaluru on Tuesday and honoured him.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan and veteran leader Ramachandra Gowda were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Mr. Annamalai also participated in a discussion on “Emergency: An insult to the Constitution” that had been organized by the Citizens for Social Justice in Bengaluru.