Annigeri gets a permanent solution to water problem, says Munenakoppa

Minister for Handloom and Textiles, Sugar and Sugarcane Development Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said that a permanent solution had been provided to the problem of drinking water in Annigeri town with the development of new tank spread over 76 acres.

He was addressing a public function after formally initiating the process of filling up the new tank built at a cost of ₹34.88 crore under the 24x7 water supply scheme at Basapur village in Annigeri taluk of Dharwad district and road development works worth ₹8.50 crore.

The minister said that the tank would be transformed into a tourist spot by creating all necessary infrastructure and around the tank, saplings would be planted to provide green cover.

Mr. Munenakoppa said that the plan was to provide drinking water all households in Navalgund assembly constituency and provided employment to 5,000 youths by setting up Textile Park.

The minister also thanked the farmers for parting with their farmlands for the development of the tank and said that the a two-decade old dream had finally become a reality and would resolve the drinking water problem of Annigeri permanently. Earlier, Annigeri town used to get water supply once in 15 days and now it would be reduced once in ten days. In the coming days, water would be supplied daily, he said.

Padmashree awardee and indigenous innovator Abdul Sab Nadakattin recalled the struggle for resolving the issue and expressed happiness over the drinking water problem getting resolved with the filling up of the tank.

Executive Engineer of KUWSDB Ravi Kumar spoke in the programme held in the presence of Laddu Mutya Ajja. A host of elected representatives and officials were present.