Annadurai takes charge as senior DGM of SWR

A. Annadurai, IRSS, has taken charge as senior deputy general manager and chief vigilance officer of South Western Railways.

An officer of Indian Railways Stores Service (IRSS) of 1990 batch, Mr. Annadurai holds a BE (Mech.) degree from National Institute of Technology, Trichy, and PG Diploma in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM) from IIM, Bangaluru. He attended Management Training at Syracuse University, New York, as part of PGPPM.

In his 33 years of service he has served in various capacities in Southern Railways, Integral Coach Factory, South Central Railways and East Coast Railways. Prior to this posting, he served as Chief Materials Manager of Southern Railways

