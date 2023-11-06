HamberMenu
Anna Suvidha: Home delivery of rice to elderly beneficiaries

November 06, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The beneficiaries who are aged 90 years and above will soon be getting rice distribution under Anna Bhagya at their doorsteps with the launch of ‘Anna Suvidha’, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said those wishing to avail the home delivery of ration had been asked to register online availing the facility.

Our data says that there are about 80,000 elderly beneficiaries who are eligible for the facility, he added.

“As of now, we have proposed to deliver rice to the doorsteps of beneficiaries aged 90 years and above so that they are not deprived of their supply unable to reach the fair price shops. If need be, the initiative may also be extended to other beneficiaries like physically challenged,” he replied.

