Anna Bhagya prevents poor from depending on others for rice: CM

June 26, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Bhagya scheme was devised to prevent the poor from being dependent on others for rice, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday. He also said though he would not enter electoral fray in future, he would remain active in politics to serve people.

“It was my commitment to prevent the poor from going to others’ home seeking a morsel of food. In rural areas, just about 25% of the population use rice and the rest consume ragi or jowar. Rice is being used only during festivals. During illness, the poor and the landless would seek rice from those who have it,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, during the inauguration of the three-day workshop for first-time legislators. “Because I was a member of the manifesto committee, I came up with ‘Anna Bhagya’ based on my experience.”

Crediting Raitha Sangha leader the late M.D. Nanjundaswamy for inspiring him to enter politics, he said he came from a non-political family with the aim to reduce social inequality.  

