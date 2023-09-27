HamberMenu
Anna Bhagya jowar worth ₹52 lakh seized in Raichur district

September 27, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - YADGIR:

The Hindu Bureau

Following a tip-off, a team of officials, led by Assistant Commissioner of Raichur Maheboobi, raided a godown at Karabadinni village under Potnal revenue hobli in Manvi taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday and seized 3,080 bags of jowar worth ₹52 lakh and also four jowar-laden trucks.

The godown belongs to Gururaj Shetty.

Officers said that jowar was meant for public distribution under Anna Bhagya scheme but was stored illegally.

“We will send the seized jowar for examination to ascertain whether jowar was mixed with some chemical as we have found a machine which, we suspected, has been brought for the purpose,” Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Krishna Shavantageri told The Hindu.

Officers have now sealed the entire godown. And, a case has been registered in the Manvi Police Station against accused Gururaj Shetty.

Apart from Mr. Shavantageri, Tahsildar of Manvi Raju Firangi, Shirestedars B.R. Venkappa and Shashidhar, Food Inspector Devaraj Kurudigi, Sub-Inspector of Police Venkatesh and staff of APMC and Commercial Tax Department were present.

