Anna Bhagya Ganesha among unique idols this season

Published - September 04, 2024 12:21 am IST - Bengaluru

Mahima Nagaraju

This Ganesha festival season, artisans have come up with idols that incorporate some unique themes, ranging from Karnataka government’s welfare schemes.

Idol-maker 70-year-old Srinivas has created ‘Anna Bhagya Ganesha’ this year. Put on display on August 15 at Mavalli, the four-foot-tall installation shows Ganesha blessing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“We try to make something unique every year. We made one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before, and one on a Pakistani child who was saved by open heart surgery in India also. This year, we thought Anna Bhagya is a good initiative by the government and hence, decided to make a model of it. We sourced clay from the Ganga riverbed and invited 10 artisans from Kolkata, who worked tirelessly for a week on it,” he said.

Among other attractions is an eight-foot-tall, bright purple idol of ‘Shiva-Ganesha’ on display in a godown in Mavalli. Naveen, the idol-maker, said he was inspired by the 20-foot-tall Shiva-Ganesha idol displayed in Mumbai last year. “I thought of this after hearing about the Ganesha in Mumbai. This is made of clay and costs ₹60,000. Five artisans came from Mumbai and worked on it for 10 days,” he said.

Top News Today

