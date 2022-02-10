Anjuman-e-Islam members stage protest

HUBBALLI

Members of Anjuman-e-Islam Dharwad staged a demonstration in Dharwad on Thursday against the State Governemnt’s order against wearing hijab by girl students in class.

Led by office-bearers of the organisation, several Muslim leaders took part in the agitation staged in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and said that the Government Order restricting wearing hijab has hurt the religious sentiments of the minority community.

They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Ministerurging him to put an end to the controversy and facilitate the education of Muslim girls in the State. They have in the memorandum said that such developments are detrimental to the education and future of girls from the minority community.

They have also said that wearing hijab is a necessary religious practice according to the Quran. The practice is not only aimed at silently following the religious practice but also respecting other religions and it is being followed for thousands of years.

In the memorandum, they have said that wearing hijab is a fundamental right under the Constitution. However, some organisations with vested interests are unnecessarily creating problems and disturbing with the sole objective of spoiling the development of minority communities, they said in the memorandum and urged the Chief Minister for suitable remedial action at the earliest.