Anjaneya to stay in Ramangaram village on New Year’s eve

Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya has decided to spend New Year’s eve at the residence of an Adivasi family at Jenukallupalya in Madabal gram panchayat in Magadi taluk of Ramanagaram district.
He will be staying at the residence of Bhariyappa and Chikkamaramma, along with Social Welfare Department officials. There are about 25 houses and 110 Adivasis in the village.
During the stay, Mr. Anjaneya is expected to announce a special package for the development of the communities. He is also expected to lay the foundation stone for a community hall, a solar plant, and an anganwadi building.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor