Anjaneya to stay in Ramangaram village on New Year’s eve

Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya has decided to spend New Year’s eve at the residence of an Adivasi family at Jenukallupalya in Madabal gram panchayat in Magadi taluk of Ramanagaram district.

He will be staying at the residence of Bhariyappa and Chikkamaramma, along with Social Welfare Department officials. There are about 25 houses and 110 Adivasis in the village.

During the stay, Mr. Anjaneya is expected to announce a special package for the development of the communities. He is also expected to lay the foundation stone for a community hall, a solar plant, and an anganwadi building.