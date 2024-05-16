Anjali murder: BJP says women need protection, not guarantee schemes

Even as the two teams constituted to nab the accused in Anjali Ambiger’s murder have launched a manhunt, BJP leaders and members courted arrest while protesting against the brutal murder. They also demanded action against the “inefficient” police and demanded resignation of the Home Minister.

Nineteen-year-old Anjali Mohan Ambiger of Veerapour Oni in Hubballi was stabbed to death by a youth, identified as Girish Sawanth, at her residence on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, scores of BJP members led by party leaders including MLA Mahesh Tenginakai took out a protest march in Hubballi raising slogans against the State government and seeking protection to women. They said what women required was “not guarantee schemes but guaranteed protection.”

Subsequently, led by Mr. Tenginakai, the BJP members staged a dharna before the Town Police Station demanding capital punishment to the accused. Mr. Tenginakai alleged that when Anjali’s family had gone to the police to complain against the accused, they were sent back without registering the case.

Home Minister ‘helpless’

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the BJP demanded the resignation of Home Minister G. Parameshwara. Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan alleged that the Home Minister had become “helpless” due to political interference in his department.

He alleged that the Home Department was witnessing “transfer racket” with a “rate card” being prescribed for various posts. Alleging that various offices right from the Chief Minister’s office had joined hands with the middlemen involved in transfers, he wondered how could law and order be maintained properly in such a situation. He alleged that the police had failed to act though the family members of Anjali had informed them about threat to her life.

He said the BJP would take up a series of protests in the State.

