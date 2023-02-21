Anitha alleges protocol violation at Harohalli

February 21, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the second incident of an alleged violation of protocol at a government function, the Janata Dal (Secular) has alleged that its legislator Anitha Kumaraswamy, representing Ramanagaram, was “insulted” and protocol was violated on Tuesday in the district.

The alleged violation took place during the inauguration of a taluk office at Harohalli in which Higher Education Minister and district in-charge C.N. Ashwath Narayan took part. The Minister is alleged to have inaugurated the taluk centre without waiting for Ms. Kumaraswamy’s presence. “By the time Ms. Kumaraswamy reached the stage, the Minister had inaugurated the office,” JD(S) sources said.

Both Ms. Kumaraswamy and the Minister sparred on the stage as well. Even as the Minister claimed credit of the BJP government for development works close to ₹1,000 crore in Ramanagaram district, Ms. Kumaraswamy disputed his statement and said the works had been almost completed during the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s tenure.

This is the second incident of alleged protocol violation involving government functionaries and the JD(S). Recently, H.D. Kumaraswamy alleged a violation of protocol in Channapatna in which BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar was present. In another unrelated incident, Dr. Ashwath Narayan and Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh had almost come to blows in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after Mr. Suresh alleged that protocol had been violated during the unveiling of B.R. Ambedkar’s statue.

“I am hurt the way I was insulted during the inaguration. This is how women are being treated in the BJP government. I will complain to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and also to the Privileges Committee. The government should know the basic protocol is that the local legislator presides any government function,” Ms. Kumaraswamy took to Twitter later to vent her ire.

She further said, “Both (former Chief Minister) H.D. Kumaraswamy and I have worked for development of Ramanagar by keeping politics aside. The district in-charge Minister tries to politicise even small issues. I am surprised to see the urgency of Dr. Ashwath Narayan in inaugurating the taluk office. Everyone knows that it was Mr. Kumaraswamy who announced Harohalli as a taluk centre.”