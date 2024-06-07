Animated video case: Karnataka High Court directs police not precipitate complaint against Nadda and Malviya

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the police not to precipitate the complaint, registered against BJP national president J.P. Nadda and party’s national IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya, in connection with an animated video posted on social media by the party’s Karnataka unit on “Muslim appeasement” by the Congress.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the interim order on a petition filed by Mr. Nadda and Mr. Malviya and adjourned further hearing after ordering issue of notice to the High Grounds police in Bengaluru.

Against Congress’ policy

Contending that the animated video did not contain any content to promote enmity, ill will or hatred among the communities as the video was a mere expression of displeasure over the manifesto of the Opposition Congress, it has been contended in the petition that bringing to the notice of the general public the danger of the policy of the Opposition party quoted in its manifesto does not amount to any offence of creating enmity between two communities.

Stating that BJP’s social media team in Karnataka had created the video, the petitioners said the animation was aimed at exposing the “draconian policy” of the Congress, which wanted to “take away a certain percentage of reservation from SC/ST and OBCs and make over the same to a particular religious community”.

Not an offence

Claiming that they cannot be arraigned as parties to the complaint as they would not know all the activities of the party’s State unit, it has been contended in the petition that the content of the animated video is neither an offence under the Indian Penal Code nor is a violation of the model code of conduct for the election.

