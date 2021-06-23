Animal welfare war room launched

Karnataka on Wednesday launched a dedicated war room for animal welfare, said to be the first such initiative in the country.

The 24x7 war room, which operates from the Pashupalana Bhavan in Hebbal, will give information on the rearing of cows, sheep, goat, pigs, and rabbits besides poultry farming. People can also get information on the availability of various breeds of cattle and the approximate price range. Farmers can get information on immediate measures to be followed to protect their cattle from the war room, according to officials.

The public too can call the war room regarding issues such as stray cattle.

Launching the war room, set up at a cost of about ₹45 lakh, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the initiative will go a long way in protecting the health of cattle as well as increasing their productivity.