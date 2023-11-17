Animal sacrifice prevented by awareness programme

November 17, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A week-long awareness programme carried out by Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandali in association with other organisations and with the help of the local administration and the Police Department has made a positive impact on prevention of animal sacrifice during the Holeyamma Devi Jatra at Tabakada Honnalli in Kalaghtagi taluk of Dharwad district.

According to a press release issued by Sri Dayanand Swami, president of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandali, an ‘Ahimsa Yatra’ to create awareness among the residents of various villages surrounding Tabakada Honnalli was taken out for a week with the help of volunteers and the support of various organisations to dissuade devotees from engaging in animal sacrifice during the fair.

Led by him and accompanied by convenor Sunanda Devi and other volunteers, the mobile unit for awareness was taken out to various villages with a plea to the residents “not to make the temple premises a slaughterhouse”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the plea by the Mandali, local administration and the police, the trust committee of Holeyamma Devi Temple also ensured that there was no animal sacrifice on the temple premises during the fair which was carried out from November 12 to 15.

Dayanand Swami has said through the release, that such cooperation from devotees and local administration would go a long way in ensuring complete stoppage of animal sacrifice in the name of religion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.