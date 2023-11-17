HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Animal sacrifice prevented by awareness programme

November 17, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Dayanand Swami of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandali and others carried out a weeklong awareness campaign in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district to sensitise devotees against engaging in animal sacrifice.

Sri Dayanand Swami of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandali and others carried out a weeklong awareness campaign in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district to sensitise devotees against engaging in animal sacrifice. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A week-long awareness programme carried out by Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandali in association with other organisations and with the help of the local administration and the Police Department has made a positive impact on prevention of animal sacrifice during the Holeyamma Devi Jatra at Tabakada Honnalli in Kalaghtagi taluk of Dharwad district.

According to a press release issued by Sri Dayanand Swami, president of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandali, an ‘Ahimsa Yatra’ to create awareness among the residents of various villages surrounding Tabakada Honnalli was taken out for a week with the help of volunteers and the support of various organisations to dissuade devotees from engaging in animal sacrifice during the fair.

Led by him and accompanied by convenor Sunanda Devi and other volunteers, the mobile unit for awareness was taken out to various villages with a plea to the residents “not to make the temple premises a slaughterhouse”.

Following the plea by the Mandali, local administration and the police, the trust committee of Holeyamma Devi Temple also ensured that there was no animal sacrifice on the temple premises during the fair which was carried out from November 12 to 15.

Dayanand Swami has said through the release, that such cooperation from devotees and local administration would go a long way in ensuring complete stoppage of animal sacrifice in the name of religion.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / animal / environmental issues / police / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.