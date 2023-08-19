Animal rights activists holds demonstration on exploitation of animals

August 19, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MYSURU

A group of animal rights activists from Mysuru and Bengaluru gathered near Chikka Gadiyara in Mysuru, on Saturday evening (August 19), to hold “Freedom for All”, an event that sought to throw light upon the immense sufferings inflicted upon animals by humans.

The activists participating in the event demonstrated the plight of animals by sitting inside a cage and holding posters that showed standard practices of industries that exploited animals.

The public was also shown video footage of “suffering and cruel deaths” caused by human beings’ exploitation of animals for food, clothing, entertainment, experimentation etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This unique campaign sheds light on the importance of granting animals the freedom they rightfully deserve,” said a statement.

Conversing with the public about veganism, the organisers said, “Veganism is not a diet choice, but a social justice movement that recognises that animals are sentient beings and therefore should not be treated as commodities – not just for food (which includes meat, dairy, eggs, honey), but also all the other ways in which they are exploited – for clothing (silk, wool, leather), entertainment (circuses and zoos), experimentation, etc.,” says Amjor, one of the event organizers.

“Be a force to fight against this single biggest injustice to animals be it upon a cow, a hen, a goat, a buffalo, a fish, an elephant, a horse, a donkey or a rat and liberate them from pain and suffering that they endure daily,” said Abhishek, one of the activists.

This event was organised by the Vegan India Movement, a grassroots activist initiative devoted to promoting the ideals of veganism. “Through ‘Freedom For All’, the movement seeks to instill a profound sense of responsibility towards animals and ignite conversations that challenge the status quo,” the statement from organisers added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.