Animal health camp conducted

February 17, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

People For Animals (PFA),, Mysuru, in collaboration with World Veterinary Services, Ooty, conducted a free horse health check-up camp in Mysuru and Srirangapatana early this week. Around 36 horses were checked for general health issues, dental problems and vaccinated. Shivani Jain from WVS and Helen Spencer, volunteer from U.K. and Amardeep Singh from PFA treated the animals and free supplements were distributed to the owners. ADVERTISEMENT

