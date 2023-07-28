Animal adoption programme at PFA on Sunday

July 28, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

People for Animals (PFA) is conducting an adoption mela in the city on Sunday with the objective of finding homes for puppies and kittens.

The adoption mela will be held at the PFA centre at Bogadi on the outskirts of the city. The organisers stress that adopting a puppy or a kitten from a shelter instead of purchasing one has numerous benefits. Adoption not only saves lives but helps alleviate the issue of stray overpopulation.

The organisers said trained volunteers will be present to provide guidance on responsible pet ownership and help match potential adopters with their ideal companions.

To ensure the well-being of the animals, PFA Mysuru has implemented an adoption process. Prospective adopters will need to provide identification and undergo a screening process to determine their suitability as pet owners. The objective is to find families who can provide a safe environment and proper care besides being compassionate.

The event will also offer educational resources to empower pet owners with knowledge about animal health and nutrition. Veterinarians will be present to answer questions regarding pet care and address any concerns that potential adopters may have.