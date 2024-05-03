GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anilkumar Bidve is Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University

Announcement comes at a farewell function for the outgoing Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Nisty in Kalaburagi

May 03, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Registrar of Sharnbasva University Anilkumar Bidve has been elevated and appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University for a period of three years.

Similarly, Dean of the Faculty of Languages S.G. Dollegoudar has also been elevated and appointed as Registrar of the university for a period of three years.

A formal announcement of the appointment of Dr. Bidve and Dr. Dollegoudar was made by the chairperson of Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini S. Appa in the presence of the eighth Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan and Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Sharnbaswappa Appa at a farewell function for the outgoing Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Nisty here on Wednesday.

Dr. Dakshayini Appa also announced the appointment of S.H. Honnalli as Registrar (Evaluation).

Lakshmi Patil Maka and Kiran Maka are being continued in their position as Dean and Finance Officer, respectively, of the university for one more term.

