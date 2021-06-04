Anil Kumar to advise govt. on water disputes

Bengaluru

04 June 2021 00:44 IST

An expert on irrigation matters, Anil Kumar, who retired as Irrigation Secretary, has been appointed the Principal Adviser to the State Government on inter -State river water disputes and as Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee on Krishna and Mahadayi river water disputes.

An order issued here on Thursday said that Mr. Kumar’s responsibility is to advise the government on the master plan for Krishna basin, disputes on sharing Krishna and Mahadayi water, and coordinate with the technical and legal teams working on the inter-State disputes.

