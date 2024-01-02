ADVERTISEMENT

Angry teenagers throw stones at houses in Navage village

January 02, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some unidentified teenagers threw stones at three houses in Navage village near Belagavi on Monday night.

The police said that some teenagers were upset with some elders who gave them advice on how to behave in school.

A few days ago, local police officers used members of the village pancha committee to offer sane counsel to some high school students who were said to be courting some minor girls from a nearby village.

This angered the youth who came to Navage at night. They wore masks and threw stones at the houses of the pancha committee members and left for Goa on their motorbikes. Three of the accused have been traced, the police said.

A case has been registered.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar visited the village and expressed support to the residents.

