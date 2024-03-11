Angry farmers set fire to APMC office in Byadgi as chilli prices fall

March 11, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Angry over the sudden fall in the prices of chilli varieties reportedly in the wake of huge arrivals, a group of farmers resorted to violence at APMC yard in Byadgi of Haveri district on Monday evening burning down the APMC office and torching a few vehicles, including a fire engine that was deployed to extinguish the fire.

According to local traders, trouble started after the e-tender process was completed and the prices of various chilli lots were announced.

Reportedly Byadgi APMC market witnessed huge arrivals of over 3 lakh quintals of chilli on Monday and consequently, there was a fall in the prices of the chilli varieties.

The farmers who were upset over the sudden fall in prices gathered in front of the APMC office in the yard and started throwing stones.

Subsequently, a few among the protesting farmers torched a vehicle parked outside the APMC office, ransacked the office and also set fire to it.

There was commotion everywhere and although a fire engine was pressed into service, the angry protestors drew away the fire brigade and torched the fire engine itself.

The protestors themselves blocked the entry to the market and did not allow fire brigade and police personnel to enter the premises initially.

It took some time for the police personnel to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.