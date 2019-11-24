Angel investors, entrepreneurs interact at TieCon-2019

TieCon-2019, a day-long interaction of entrepreneurs with angel investors, was conducted in the city on Saturday in a bid to fast track Mysuru’s development as a knowledge-based city and promote start-up ventures.

The organisers said the event would go a long way in enabling nurturing and growth of start-ups in the city and sought to support entrepreneurs early so as to ensure a sound grounding for their ideas and businesses.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who attended the conclave, referred to the efforts going to make Mysuru a major electronic hardware cluster which could span a slew of ancillary units as well. He said the government was pushing Mysuru as an investment destination and development of the warehouse was a step in that direction.

Sanjay Srinivasmurthy, president, TiE, Mysuru, and others spoke about investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and start-up ventures and opined that funding was not an issue in view of fact that many angel investors were ready to invest in Mysuru. It was for the entrepreneurs to tap the funding source and demonstrate their potential.

There were discussions pertaining to Tier-II cities and the issues pertaining to capital funding and risks; technology application in food industry; learning from failures etc apart from a panel discussion on Do More with Mysuru which touched upon the slew of opportunities of doing business and launching start-ups in Mysuru.

The event helped provide a platform for start-ups to pitch ideas while successful entrepreneurs shared their experience of launching a venture. One of the objectives of the events was to position Mysuru as the next destination for innovation and startups, said organisers.