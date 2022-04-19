Angara inaugurates fish market in Yadgir

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport S. Angara inaugurating the newly constructed fish market on the outskirts of Yadgir on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Transport S. Angara, who inaugurated a fish market on the outskirts of Yadgir on Tuesday, told presspersons that the Union Government introduced the Matsya Sampada Yojana to ensure the financial growth of fishermen by providing boats to them to carry out fishing in the deep seas.

Stating that the new building for the fish market has come up at a cost of ₹1 crore, the Minister said that there are innumerable number of fishermen families and they have been divided and identified as inland and coastal fishermen. With the Union Government introducing the Matsya Sampada Yojana, the State Government has made a provision in the budget to provide 100 boats to such fishermen to ensure their financial growth.

Equipped with a cold storage, the fish market is now a full-fledged facility while extending the shelf-life of fish catch. “Fishermen should make use of the facility provided at the new fish market and ensure that quality fish is available to customers,” he said.

On the violence in Hubballi, the Minister said that the Home Department is now conducting an investigation and the culprits will be punished according to the law of the land.

