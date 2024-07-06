7,000 anganwadis will be upgraded, says Laxmi Hebbalkar

Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has said that the government would upgrade over 7,000 anganwadi centres across the State.

“The role of anganwadis in moulding the future of children and society is crucial. Anganwadi workers helped the government in implementing its policies and programmes at the grassroots level. They play crucial roles in pulse polio campaigns and household surveys apart from discharging their regular duties. Keeping in mind the importance of anganwadis, our government will upgrade and strengthen over 7,000 anganwadis in the State. Anganwadi workers would be trained to make them competent to offer better services and handle newer challenges,” Ms. Hebbalkar said.

She was speaking after distributing tricycles to the physically challenged and other equipment to various beneficiaries at Valmikhi Samudaya Bhavan in Ballari on Saturday. The event was organised by the administration, Zilla Panchayat and the Departments of Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior-Citizens Empowerment.

Reiterating her government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, the Minister said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had consented to hike the honorarium to the anganwadi workers and their helpers.

“If substandard or poor quality foodgrains are supplied to your anganwadi, you must immediately bring it to the notice of your higher officers at the Women and Child Development Department. We will take suitable action and ensure the proper supply of good quality foodgrains and other groceries,” she said.

Speaking on the guarantee schemes, Ms. Hebbalkar said that the schemes were playing a crucial role in empowering the weaker sections and laying a solid foundation in the State.

“Guarantee schemes are strengthening the marginalised sections. Gruha Lakshmi, especially, is proving to be a game-changer in the empowerment of women. Women become the real head of the family because of Gruha Lakshmi. The credit goes to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” she said.

Nara Bharath Reddy, MLA for Ballari, who presided over the event, thanked the government for giving enough funds to develop Ballari.

The Minister distributed laptops to the children of those who had died of COVID-19, talking laptops, tricycles and braille kits to disabled children, sewing machines to women, refrigerators, and weighing machines to anganwadis, smartphones to anganwadi workers and sarees to Accredited Social Health Activists.

Eight children who won Hoysala (boys) and Chennamma (girls) bravery awards were felicitated in the event. The meritorious girls who obtained the highest marks in the SSLC and PUC examinations were also felicitated with cash awards under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.