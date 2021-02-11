‘Anganwadis will be opened soon’

Following the Supreme Court directions, the State government has decided to soon open anganwadi centres, Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle has said.
Ms. Jolle told presspersons on Wednesday that the apex court had ordered the State government to open anganwadi centres after consulting the State Disaster Management Authority and experts in the field.
Anganwadi centres would be opened by asking children to attend on rotation. “If there are 20 children in a centre, five children will be asked to come per day on rotation,” she said.
Functioning of all anganwadi centres came to a sudden halt and poor pregnant and lactating women and children were left in the lurch during COVID-19, said a petition in the Supreme Court.
Ms. Jolle was hopeful of getting more funds in the State Budget and the honorarium of ASHA and anganwadi workers, who functioned as frontline workers and handled COVID-19, being hiked.
A function has been organised on Thursday at Ravindra Kalakshetra in the city to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities and International Day of Older Persons. People and NGOs who worked in the field of disability and welfare of senior citizens would be felicitated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, she said.
There are 13.24 lakh people with disabilities and 51.91 lakh senior citizens in the State, she said.
