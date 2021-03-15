Anganwadi workers take out march, stage protest

Condemning the apathy of the State government towards their long-pending demands, scores of anganwadi workers and assistants staged a protest in Hubballi on Monday.
Under the aegis of AITUC-affiliated Rajya Anganwadi Karyakarteyara Mattu Sahayakiyara Federation, members of the Hubballi Rural unit of the federation took out a protest march and staged a dharna in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha.
The protestors raised slogans against the State government and said that it had been apathetic towards their long-pending demands. They said that their long-pending demands pertained to increasing their honorarium and other incentives and the government had promised to take the requisite measures after their previous mega agitation.
However, in the recent budget, there had been no announcement with regard to fulfilling their demands and nothing had been offered to the anganwadi workers as a relief during the post-lockdown period.
Federation’s Shivaganga Hebballi, Kasturi Bendre, A.S. Peerjade, Savitri Jeevanagoudar and others demanded that the government immediately take the requisite measures. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister regarding their various demands to the Hubballi Tahsildar.
AITUC office-bearers B.A. Mudhol, Babajan Mudhol and others took part in the agitation and warned that the federation would be forced to launch an indefinite agitation if the government did not respond positively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath