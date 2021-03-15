Anganwadi workers take out march, stage protest

Condemning the apathy of the State government towards their long-pending demands, scores of anganwadi workers and assistants staged a protest in Hubballi on Monday.

Under the aegis of AITUC-affiliated Rajya Anganwadi Karyakarteyara Mattu Sahayakiyara Federation, members of the Hubballi Rural unit of the federation took out a protest march and staged a dharna in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha.

The protestors raised slogans against the State government and said that it had been apathetic towards their long-pending demands. They said that their long-pending demands pertained to increasing their honorarium and other incentives and the government had promised to take the requisite measures after their previous mega agitation.

However, in the recent budget, there had been no announcement with regard to fulfilling their demands and nothing had been offered to the anganwadi workers as a relief during the post-lockdown period.

Federation’s Shivaganga Hebballi, Kasturi Bendre, A.S. Peerjade, Savitri Jeevanagoudar and others demanded that the government immediately take the requisite measures. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister regarding their various demands to the Hubballi Tahsildar.

AITUC office-bearers B.A. Mudhol, Babajan Mudhol and others took part in the agitation and warned that the federation would be forced to launch an indefinite agitation if the government did not respond positively.