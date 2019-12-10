Karnataka

Anganwadi workers stopped from taking out padayatra

Anganwadi workers marching towards the Glass House near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tumakuru on Tuesday, and (right) the workers sleeping near Amanikere.

Anganwadi workers marching towards the Glass House near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tumakuru on Tuesday, and (right) the workers sleeping near Amanikere.  

more-in

The protest march was being held to urge the State government to fulfil their demands

Thousands of anganwadi workers, who assembled at the Glass House in Tumakuru to take out a padayatra to Bengaluru, were stopped by the police on Tuesday.

Around 20,000 workers from various districts of the State had come to Tumakuru to take out a padayatra under the banner of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, demanding that the State government start preschool in anganwadi centres, among other demands.

District president of the Anganwadi Naukarara Sangha G. Kamala said that they had planned to stay at Sharanara Loka in Nandihalli, en route to Bengaluru, but the police did not allow them to take out the padayatra and hence they were forced to stay in the Glass House and on pavements on the banks of Amanikere.

The State unit of CITU has condemned the State government’s action of not allowing them to carry out the padayatra. It has alleged that the government was trying to suppress the protest of the anganwadi workers.

The Akhila Bharata Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane has condemned the arrest of anganwadi workers in a few districts, including Kolar and Chickballapur, who were coming towards Tumakuru to participate in the padayatra. The organisation has also alleged that the police was targeting S. Varalakshmi, who is the State president of CITU.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 11:37:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/anganwadi-workers-stopped-from-taking-out-padayatra/article30270511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY