Anganwadi workers stage protest

September 15, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Hundreds of Anganwadi workers staged a demonstration in the city on Friday questioning the move by different departments to open child care and pre-school non-formal education centre as it was deemed to be parallel establishments to the existing Anganwadi centres.

The workers said the circular issued by various departments to start pre-school informal education centres and child care centres should be revoked as it amounted to duplication of efforts and waste of public money.

Members of the Federation of Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers and Assistants who were supported by the AITUC, said there was every possibility of the established institution of Anganwadi centres being weakened and even shut down in the long run. Instead, the existing establishment should be strengthened and facilities provided in the Anganwadi kendras to run LKG-UKG classes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation members reiterated their long-pending demands and sought ₹15000 per month as wages for angawadi workers, and ₹10,000 for assistants besides sanctioning a lump sum of ₹3 lakh on retirement. The workers pointed out that it was one of the promises made by Congress before coming to power and hence should fulfil it as its ‘’6th guarantee’’, said the Anganwadi workers.

The government was urged to take administrative measures and approve gratuity to the Anganwadi workers including those who have retired. In addition, the federation sought a pension of ₹5000 per month, to fill up the existing vacancies in the Anganwadi centres within the next two to three months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.