Anganwadi workers stage protest seeking implementation of old promotion order

March 21, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Anganwadi workers associated with Karnataka Rajya Anganwadi Workers Association staged a demonstration outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Kalaburagi on Tuesday demanding the implementation of an old order pertaining to their promotions.

They said that 24 helpers have been deprived of their legitimate right to promotion as workers despite them submitting their applications to the competent authority within the stipulated time.

As per details the agitating activists provided, applications were invited from helpers for 20 anganwadis and four mini-anganwadis in Kalaburagi urban area for promotion as workers on June 30, 2021. Their applications were finalised as per guidelines laid down in the 2017 order and sent to the Deputy Director of Women and Child Development. However, the process of promotion got delayed due to administrative hurdles.

“The government has now issued fresh guidelines for promotions of helpers. If the new guidelines are implemented, these 24 helpers, who have already submitted their applications for promotions as per the old guidelines, will not meet the eligibility conditions. Their promotions have been delayed by the administration and they will have to bear the brunt for no fault of them,” CITU leader Varalakshmi said.

Gouramma Patil, Rajamathi, Shantha Ghanti and other leaders were present.