Anganwadi workers stage demonstration in Bidar

10 January 2022 20:09 IST

Hundreds of anganwadi workers took out a protest march and staged a demonstration in Bidar on Monday, putting forward six demands. The demonstration was part of a State-wide agitation called by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

Their demands included the enactment of legislation for making mandatory free and universal education for children aged between three and six years and the opening of child care centres for children aged between six months and three years. A memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister, was later submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Addressing the gathering at the agitation site, Bidar district secretary of Anganwadi Workers Union Susheela Hatti said that anganwadi workers across the State staged a symbolic demonstration in every district after the scheduled agitation outside the residence of the Chief Minister in Bengaluru was postponed owing to COVID-19.

“As many as 59 anganwadi workers died while discharging COVID-19 duties last year. Families of many deceased workers have not received compensation yet,” she said.